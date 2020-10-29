Denver teacher named 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year

The Colorado Department of Education named Gerardo Muñoz named Colorado Teacher of the Year.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) announced their winner for the 2021 Teacher of the Year Thursday.

The department chose a social studies teacher from the Denver Center for International Studies, Gerardo Muñoz.

“In an exceptionally tough year, we are grateful to have outstanding educators like Mr. Muñoz who dedicate their time and energy to supporting our students," said CDE Commissioner Katy Anthes. "Mr. Muñoz is a respected leader in his school and community. He encourages students to speak up on important issues and inspires them to pursue their passions. We are excited to watch his journey as our Colorado Teacher of the Year!”

According to CDE, Muñoz will represent the entire profession in Colorado and be the public face of Colorado's teachers. He will also be entered as Colorado's nominee for the National Teacher of the Year Program competition.

Muñoz, along with the country’s other teachers of the year, will be honored at a special ceremony at the White House and get the opportunity to go to NASA’s Space Camp.

Muñoz has worked in education for 21 years. During that time, he has been involved in numerous programs, initiatives and organizations to promote equality and anti-racism.

Muñoz has been a teacher at Denver Center for International Studies at Baker for 14 years.

Muñoz's classes include Concurrent Enrollment Ethnic Studies, Advanced Placement (AP) World History and 5280 Challenge/Student Board of Education through Denver Public School's Student Voice and Leadership program.

“Mr. Muñoz is an incredible educator deserving of this honor,” said Susana Cordova, Denver Public Schools superintendent. “Mr. Muñoz taught both of my children while they were students in DPS, and I know firsthand how he impacted them during their time in his classroom. His dedication to his students is representative of many outstanding educators you will find in DPS classrooms. He inspires, guides and uplifts students on a daily basis, and I am honored to serve our students alongside him."