DENVER — Feb. 13 - 12:30 p.m. - THE LATEST

Negotiations continue...

Feb. 13 - 11 a.m.

Negotiations - like they have been for the last two days - are ongoing. Watch a livestream at the top of this article.

The district negotiators just finished explaining their latest proposal to snaps and cheers from the teachers in the room. Negotiations are being held again at the Denver Central Library off 14th Avenue near downtown.

The union will now caucus for half an hour or so. No word on if this will end the strike at this time.

Feb. 13 - 10 a.m.

The moment a deal is reached, you'll know. Negotiations are about to begin again.

Feb. 13 - 8:35 a.m.

Teachers move on from East High during the third day of the strike as negotiations are set to continue at 10 a.m. In a statement sent out after midnight after a full day of discussions, the district said its negotiators and the union's were close to reaching a deal.

Feb. 13 - 8:15 a.m.

Feb. 13 - 7:30 a.m.

Background on teachers who also coach sports at DPS during the strike:

On Tuesday night, as union negotiators and district negotiators inched closer and closer to a deal that would require a press release after midnight when no deal was reached, the Thomas Jefferson High School basketball team played without their coach.

Teachers on strike cannot coach or participate in other district extra-curricular activities, according to a spokesperson for DPS.

Thomas Jefferson took on George Washington High School on the court Tuesday night with a freshman coach and an unpaid volunteer because three other coaches are out striking.

MORE | Striking teachers can't coach

Feb. 13 - 5 a.m.

In a joint statement after midnight, the Denver Public School Superintendent and president of the union released a joint statement.

It read in part, "We exchanged proposals that are moving us closer and are hopeful that we will get to an agreement soon. However, we need a little more time to resolve the outstanding issues"

Negotiations are scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Denver Public Central Library.

After hours of back and forth negotiations on Tuesday, no deal was reached between Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. Both sides spent much of the day in separate rooms at Denver Central Library mulling over each sides proposals and counterproposals.

By 10:45 p.m., both sides agreed to call it a night and resume talks on Wednesday.

"I think this is so important that we need to make sure that we get it right.” DCTA lead negotiator Rob Gould said. “We’re gonna work really hard to get this done as soon as possible.”

Both sides agreed it was a productive day of negotiations.

"I want to share my appreciation of how much real progress was made today. It was a productive day," DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said. "We can certainly see a pathway to getting to an agreement.”

Denver teachers are now expected to strike for a third day. DPS officials said all schools will remain open on Wednesday.

9NEWS will continue to provide updates on the strike and the latest developments with negotiations throughout the day on Wednesday.

