Douglas County delaying first day of school for high school students in 100% remote learning option

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District is again pushing back the first day of school for high school students who chose the 100% remote learning option by one more week.

Students will now begin remote learning on Monday, Aug. 31.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the delay will allow the district to complete hiring and scheduling for those students.

All elementary and middle school students will still start their remote learning or in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 24.

"We recognize this delay may be frustrating, but we are committed to ensuring our high school eLearners have the best teachers possible, combined with access to the courses they need to stay on track," the letter from Diane Smith, the director of eLearning for the district reads.

The letter says that getting the remote learning platform up and running in a short amount of time has been challenging, especially at the high school level as the district want to be sure those students still have access to electives, Advanced Placement (AP) courses and more.

According to the original school calendar, Douglas County students would have been returning to class on Aug. 10.

The school year has since been delayed and changed from a fully in-person learning model to a hybrid learning model where students attend school two days a week, do independent online work two days a week and attend online classes one day a week.

Families also had the option to choose 100% remote learning.