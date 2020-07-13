DougCo School Board to vote on 2020-21 school plan

The Douglas County School Board will meet Monday to vote on a proposed plan for the 2020-21 school year.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) Board of Education will vote Monday night on a proposed plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The district said they've been working with the newly-created DCSD Restart & Recovery Task Force to come up with a plan to welcome students back this August in a way that is “as close to normal as possible” while taking necessary precautionary measures to keep students safe.

The school board meeting is set to take place Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. The DCSD Board of Education will provide feedback to the proposed plan and take action if necessary.

The district said it's developed contingency plans in case state or health guidelines don't allow for schools to open.

Similar to other districts, an online schooling option will also be offered at each of the schools as an alternative to in-person learning for families who prefer that their children continue learning remotely.

The eLearning will include “live” video instruction, grading and attendance.

In a situation where students at a school would need to transition to eLearning due to an outbreak of the virus, teachers would be prepared with tools and training to ensure a seamless transition.

According to the proposed plan, staff and students would be required to complete a daily symptom check, preferably at home before arriving at work or school.

Under the proposed plan, face coverings would be required for middle school and high school students, along with teachers and staff, unless physical distancing can be maintained. Face coverings are strongly recommended for elementary school students.

At all times, the district said six feet of social distancing between all individuals would be encouraged.