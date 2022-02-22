DougCo board expected to take action on superintendent hiring timeline at Tuesday meeting

The board decided last week that the superintendent job would be posted Feb. 17-25. They also approved an amended version of the job description.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School Board is expected to take action Tuesday night on finalizing the timeline for the hiring of the district's new superintendent, after Corey Wise was fired earlier this month.

> The video above aired Feb. 17.

The board's regular meeting started at 5 p.m. The superintendent hiring timeline is the 19th item on the consent agenda, which is up for discussion starting at 8:20 p.m., according to an agenda posted online. Two hours of public comment are scheduled starting at 6:20 p.m.

> Watch the meeting here:

The board decided last week that the superintendent job would be posted Feb. 17-25. They also approved an amended version of the job description.

Tuesday night, the board will vote on a proposed timeline. If this timeline is approved:

Candidates would be screened during a special meeting on March 1.

Finalist interviews would be conducted March 3, with an opportunity for public comment. The board would vote on finalists.

Finalist forum, engagement, and feedback would happen starting March 10 and continuing through spring break.

A potential contract offer would be made during the regular board meeting March 22.

The previous hiring process, which last occurred when now-former superintendent Corey Wise was hired, was spread out over five months and into five phases.

The phases included requests for proposals, surveys of staff, meetings with focus groups that included administration, students and more -- all before the recruitment of candidates and selection of finalists.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS