Judge says DougCo Schools must turn over records request made about teachers who walked out

9NEWS sued in an effort to obtain a record of the request to release names of teachers and staff members who called out sick on Feb. 3.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County District judge on Thursday ordered the Douglas County School District (DCSD) has to comply with a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request made by 9NEWS about a request for information related to a teacher walkout earlier this year.

The record at the center of the issue is a CORA submitted to the district in early February, which requested the names of teachers who called in sick on Feb. 3.

DCSD alerted staff members that someone requested information about the employees who did not work on that day, which was a day that many chose to call out in protest of recent actions by the school board.

The letter did not say who requested the information and ultimately the names were never released after the request was withdrawn.

9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark submitted his own records request to obtain the record of the original request to release the names, which would include the name of the person who made the request.

On March 10, 2022, Ioana Marin, public records manager for the DCSD notified Clark that the district would not make the initial request available and explained that the person who made the request orally withdrew it on Feb. 16, 2022.

Since the request was withdrawn, Marin said it was no longer considered a "public record" under CORA and declined to produce the information.

Clark and 9NEWS sued the district to release the request for information.

On May 5, District Judge Jeffrey Holmes found that the district failed to show cause and ordered Marin to allow Clark to inspect the withdrawn CORA record.

In his decision Holme wrote there is "no authority" of which he is aware, that permits a requester to remove a CORA request from its status as a public record by simply asking that it be withdrawn.

He also noted that Clark's CORA for the original request was made prior to its withdrawal and it "clearly remained" a public document.

9NEWS reached out to the district for comment and was provided with the following statement, which does not address whether the district plans to comply with the court's order.

"The Douglas County School District (DCSD) has reviewed the District Court’s May 5, 2022 Order related to a lawsuit filed under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA). DCSD defended the disclosure of the open records request at issue because it believes that a withdrawn CORA request is not a public record.

DCSD receives many information requests under CORA every day. We want our citizens to be comfortable asking for public records without fear of personal retaliation. We also feel strongly that it is important to protect our teachers and staff who may have been absent on February 3, 2022, for a variety of reasons, while simultaneously upholding our responsibility to provide publicly releasable documents under CORA."

