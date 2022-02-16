DougCo School Board to move swiftly to hire new superintendent

The district also said it will release the names of teachers who were absent on Feb. 3, a day when when about 1,000 teachers call out in a protest.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The timeline to find and hire a new superintendent for the Douglas County School District(DCSD) will be the main topic up for discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Education set for Wednesday evening.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. with public comment to begin shortly thereafter. The timeline for the hiring is expected to be discussed around 7 p.m., according to an agenda posted online.

Another document posted online indicates that the newly elected conservative majority board plans to move swiftly to find a replacement for Corey Wise who was fired earlier this month.

Wise was named superintendent in April 2021. He had, however, been with the district for 25 years and was serving as the district's interim superintendent when he was formally named to the post.

In the November election, the seven-member school board underwent a shakeup when more than half of its members were replaced by a group of four conservative candidates. It's the first time conservatives have had control of the board since 2017.

Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Kaylee Winegar and Christy Williams all won their seats in November. They ran together on a "Kids First" platform.

The timeline to identify a new superintendent indicates that the job will be posted internally on Feb. 17 and will remain available for applications through Feb. 21.

At a regular board meeting set for the next day on Feb. 22, they'll discuss applications and determine candidates to interview, the online timeline says.

Just two days later on Feb. 24, at a special meeting, the board is set to vote on finalists.

Corey Wise firing

Ahead of the Feb. 4 meeting where Wise was fired, the three minority members of the board-- Elizabeth Hanson, Susan Meek, and David Ray -- said they were approached privately and told that the board president and vice president asked Wise to resign. If he didn't, they were told that the other four members were prepared to fire and replace Wise.

The minority board members said they were concerned about the private nature of the moves, which they felt could violate Colorado's open meetings laws.

Ultimately the board met in a special meeting on Feb. 4, and in a 4-3 vote, Wise was fired.

District to release names of teachers absent on day of protest

A day before he was fired, on Feb. 3, more than 1,000 teachers called out sick in protest. That prompted the district to cancel all preschool to high school classes.

On Tuesday, the school district sent a letter that alerted staff members that someone requested information about the employees who did not work on Feb. 3.

The names of staff members who requested an absence on that day will be made public Wednesday in response to an open records request, according to the letter.

The letter did not say who requested the information. Although some critics of teachers who did not work that day have publicly called for those staff members to be named.

In 2016, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled the Jefferson County School District had to release the names of teachers who called in sick in 2014, protesting conservative school board policies. By that time, the board members had been recalled.