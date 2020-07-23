Dougco teachers make noise while asking for a safe return to class

Douglas County teachers and supporters honked and chanted in front of district headquarters all in the name of student and staff safety.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Teachers in Douglas County said they want to be heard, so they made their demands clear while making some noise with a loud rally outside Douglas County School District (DCSD) headquarters Wednesday.

The Douglas County Federation which represents DCSD teachers said they want clearer information for what the school year might look like in the fall.

The people who showed up with honking horns and chants of support said they were all there to support educators and kids.

Teachers said they're asking for masks for all students, six feet of distance for everyone, virtual staff meetings, protocols for what happens during an outbreak and testing for teachers and staff.

"I'm hopeful right now we'll get some progress and our voice will be heard and we'll get back to school to keep all of us safe," said Kallie Leyba, president, Douglas County Federation.

DCSD decided to delay the first day of school for the 2020-21 school year by one week. The first day of school is now on Monday, Aug. 17.

Starting on Aug. 17, students will return to full-time, in-person learning. There will also be an eLearning option that families can choose if they prefer. The district will not offer a hybrid option.

DCSD announced safety guidelines as part of their "Road to Return" plan for back to school that included social distancing of six feet at all times, district-provided face coverings or face shields for students and staff and a requirement to wear a face covering while indoors, required daily symptom checks and daily disinfection of classrooms and buildings.

The district said it will present its plan to the board of education this Saturday.