DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Commissioners now know how they’ll spend $10 million pledged toward school safety following the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

They’re going to let schools decide how to spend the money.

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners announced in May the re-appropriation of $10 million from their general fund toward public school safety and mental health services

Later in the month, the board presented a proposal to the Douglas County School District that included adding about $3 million to bring on more School Resource Officers (SROs) but included a stipulation that the district and any participating private schools would have to match that $3 million.

The school district said it doesn’t have room in the budget to make that match and it takes issue with the county giving private schools these funds.

The remaining $10 million was for one-time funding for “physical entryway security technology and mental health services for children.” The commissioner's plan in May was to create two committees that would develop a strategy for using these funds.

Instead, they decided the $10 million would be best spent giving schools what they think they need the most.

School leaders will be able to submit applications starting Wednesday and they can make a variety of safety and mental health-related requests such as an anti-bullying program, additions to building security, safety training and culture assessments.

Commissioners will be the ones making the final decision on which requests are approved.

Funding requests are due by Sept. 17.

