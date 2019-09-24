DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County elementary school is on lockout while police investigate a nearby shooting report, according to tweets from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) and a school district spokesperson.

Trailblazer Elementary is on lockout, the spokesperson said, and students are still being held at the school until it's deemed they can be released safely.

Trailblazer Elementary is located at 9760 S. Hackberry St. in Littleton.

DCSO tweeted that the shooting was reported in the 9800 block of Castle Ridge Circle.

A Code Red notification advising people within a 1/2 mile radius to shelter in place was sent.

DCSO said in a tweet that there are no known injuries. A male suspect approached another male, the victim, at his home in Castle Ridge, DCSO said.

Multiple shots were fired, and the suspect is believed to be inside the victim's home; the victim ran from the scene, DCSO said.

The investigation is still ongoing and multiple officers are around the house.

People are being asked to avoid the area. DCSO said displaced residents can go to Ranch View Middle School, and that the Red Cross is coming to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS