2 DougCo high schools move to remote learning due to number of staff in quarantine

Students at Legend and Douglas County high schools will not have in-person classes from Nov. 10-30.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two high schools in the Douglas County school district are temporarily moving to remote learning because too many staff members at each school are required to quarantine, according to letters sent home by the district.

Legend High School (LHS) in Parker and Douglas County High School (DCHS) in Castle Rock are both transitioning to full remote learning on Tuesday, the letters say.

The letters say that there have been a number of positive COVID-19 cases at each school in recent days. The people who tested positive are in isolation, according to the letters, and anyone they were in close contact with has been asked to quarantine.

DCHS was not able to find enough substitute teachers to cover in-person classes for staff members who are in quarantine, the letter sent home to that school's community says.

Due to staff quarantines, a letter sent to LHS families says they do not have enough essential staff to continue in-person learning.

Students at both schools will return to in-person learning on or after Monday, Nov. 30, based on their cohort schedule.

Athletics and activities will continue for students who are not in quarantine during the remote learning period, the letter says.

Last week, Douglas County moved to a Safer at Home Level Yellow restrictions by the state in an effort to help slow the spread the virus. Officials said businesses had until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 to fully meet compliance.