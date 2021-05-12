Douglas County School Board to vote on mask rules

A draft resolution shows the board is considering canceling the mask mandate and forbidding a vaccine mandate.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The newly-elected Douglas County School Board will vote this week on whether to get rid of the district's mask mandate.

The saga of masks in Douglas County is a long one. The district decided to follow recommendations of public health leaders and require masks at the start of the school year.

Then, the conservative county commissioners pushed them to end the mandate.

The lawsuit was dismissed last month.

Four of the seven seats on the school board were up for election on Nov. 2. The new board members were sworn in last week.

The board will vote Tuesday on whether to end the mask rules.

