Douglas County School Board hosting meeting Tuesday for superintendent update

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — There's a will be a special board meeting Tuesday night of the Douglas County School Board of Education (BOE) where the only item on the agenda is a superintendent update.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. and according to the agenda posted online, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Tucker requested a meeting with the BOE to provide an update on issues that impact the District.

It's noted on the agenda that the BOE may take action "if necessary" on recommendations from Tucker's update.

It's unclear what will be discussed, but a spokesperson for the district said over the weekend that Tucker "is currently on leave and visiting his ailing mother in Arkansas."

Tucker was hired in April 2018 and began his duties on July 1, of that same year, according to his contract which currently runs through June 2023. As part of the agreement, he was reimbursed for up to $15,000 for relocation expenses related to his move from Ohio to Caste Rock and is being paid $258,420 annually.