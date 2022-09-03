Dougco school board posts special meeting, 1 day after judge orders injunction

The March 11 meeting lists one action item: a discussion about appointing the board president to approve strategic recommendations related to a lawsuit.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One day after a District Court judge ordered the Douglas County Board of Education's conservative majority members to conduct business publicly, the board posted an announcement of a special meeting for 10 a.m. Friday.

The discussion will be around "whether the Board shall appoint President Mike Peterson to approve strategic recommendations in the context of the Litigation and for its complete duration, including resolution of any appellate proceedings," according to the agenda.

Robert Marshall, a resident of Douglas County, filed a lawsuit in February that claims board directors violated open meeting laws by stringing together one-on-one meetings ahead of the decision to fire Superintendent Corey Wise.

> Watch video above: Dougco school board ordered to abide by open meeting rules

The lawsuit specifically names board directors Becky Myers, Kaylee Winegar, board vice president Christy Williams and board president Mike Peterson.

Marshall told reporters that he stood strong on his stance that a law was violated.

"And again, if this practice is allowed to stand well, there is no Colorado open meeting law anymore – anyone could get around it and figure out how to get around it," he said. "No matter how you slice it. This was not done in public. I don't even know why we need to be talking about the law to make them do the right thing."

The lawsuit claims the four majority members – Peterson, Winegar, Myers and Williams – decided on and discussed Wise's termination amongst themselves, two people at a time, on multiple occasions.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes found these members "collectively committed" to fire Wise outside of the public purview. Holmes issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday ordering the conservative majority to conduct business publicly.

"... meetings regarding public business must be public not only when decisions are made, but also in situations where 'public business is discussed.' Statutes such as the COML are to be interpreted most favorably to protect the ultimate beneficiary, the public," Holmes' ruling says.

"Circumventing the statute by a series of private one-on-one meetings at which public business is discussed and/or decisions reached is a violation of the purpose of the statute, not just its spirit," the ruling says.

The four majority members contended that they did not violate Colorado law with one-on-one meetings. Holmes cited relevant rulings from other states in his analysis.

The injunction does not affect the board's ability to hold executive sessions.

The school board fired Wise in a school board meeting Feb. 4. Jeffco Public Schools has since hired him as a community superintendent.

Board president Peterson testified in a hearing about the lawsuit that he would do business differently from now on.

Afterward, he was asked by reporters about why he chose to use phone conversations rather than emails.

"Did not think about having to preserve a record, didn't see any issues with it at the time, and frankly, it was purely out of convenience, not to circumvent anything," he said.

He added that he doesn't regret his vote Feb. 4 but said he would have done some things differently leading up to it.

Williams and Peterson repeatedly said they did not tell Wise to resign but that they looked over his contract and explained his options after they said they wanted to move in a different direction.

A timeline for hiring a new superintendent was recently approved by the board.

The special meeting is open to the public and takes place in the board room on the third floor at the DCSD Administration Bldg., 620 Wilcox St., Castle Rock. The meeting will also be livestreamed.