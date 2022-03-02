Douglas County school board to discuss superintendent contract

The contract of Corey Wise and the district's "future direction" will be discussed during Friday evening's special meeting.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — During a special meeting Friday evening the board for Douglas County School District (DCSD) will discuss the contract of its superintendent and the "future direction" of the district, according to an agenda posted online.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the board scheduled to go to a closed executive session between 6 and 7 p.m. before returning to discuss the contract of current district superintendent Corey Wise, who was just named to the post in August 2021.

Wise has, however, been with the district for 25 years and was serving as the district's interim superintendent when he was formally named to the post.

The video above is about a teacher sickout that happened in the district on Thursday.

In the November election, Douglas County's seven-member board underwent a shakeup when more than half of its members were replaced by a group of four conservative candidates. It's the first time conservatives have had control of the board since 2017.

Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Kaylee Winegar and Christy Williams all won their seats in November. They ran together on a "Kids First" platform.

The shakeup has apparently put Wise's tenure as superintendent with the district in jeopardy.

The other three board members -- Elizabeth Hanson, Susan Meek and David Ray -- held a public meeting on Monday and said they were approached privately last week with news that the board president and vice president asked Wise to resign. If he didn't, the three board members were informed that the other four were prepared to replace Wise.

When asked for a reason why, according to these three members, Peterson, who is board president, reportedly said, "The district needs to get back to academics."

The board members present in Monday's meeting said they were concerned about the private nature of the moves, which could violate Colorado's open meetings laws. That is why they said they called Monday's public meeting.

In a statement to 9NEWS Tuesday, Peterson said "there has been no action taken" on Wise's contract or employment status.

On Thursday, more than 1,000 teachers called out sick in protest of the possibility of Wise being ousted. That prompted the district to cancel all preschool to high school classes.

"Learning about the allegations that are brewing regarding the possible firing of our superintendent Corey Wise -- parents, the community and Douglas County Federation are working collectively to take a stand against these behaviors and actions that are looking to be possibly illegal and would have detrimental effects for students in the classroom," Kevin DiPasquale, president of the Douglas County Federation, told 9NEWS this week.

The Douglas County Federation represents district teachers.

This story draws on the previous reporting by Erin Powell.