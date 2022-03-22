Douglas County school board set to choose new superintendent

The school board plans to choose Tuesday between two finalists and also to request more time to respond to a judge's order on an open meeting lawsuit.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Seven weeks after removing Corey Wise as superintendent, the Douglas County school board was expected to name his replacement at its meeting Tuesday night.

The Board of Education will choose between finalists Erin Kane and Danny Winsor, who were both interviewed by the board earlier this month.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m., and board members will vote on the superintendent job after 9:30 p.m., according to the meeting agenda.

Public comment is scheduled to start about 7:15 p.m. and continue for two hours. The meeting will be held at 620 Wilcox St. in Castle Rock and livestreamed on the Douglas County School District (DCSD) YouTube channel.

Kane is the executive director for American Academy, a charter school in the Douglas County School District (DCSD). She also served as DCSD interim superintendent in 2016.

Winsor serves as DCSD's executive director for the Parker region and oversees the district's choice programming department. He has spent the past 13 years working for DCSD.

The board on Tuesday plans to name a sole finalist who would then enter into negotiations for a contract that would be presented to the school board at a future meeting.

The board voted 4-3 to remove Wise as superintendent Feb. 4, which resulted in student protests, an online petition to recall school board members and a Dougco parent filing a lawsuit.

Robert Marshall's lawsuit asserted the board's four conservative board members violated Colorado's Open Meetings Law by deciding on and discussing Wise's termination amongst themselves, two people at a time, on multiple occasions.

Douglas County District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes issued a preliminary injunction March 9 against the four board members, ordering them to conduct business publicly.

The board held a special meeting days afterward to discuss their response to the injunction but decided to postpone action.

A resolution on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting would direct the board's attorneys to request more time to file a motion for reconsideration of the judge's order and clarification of the order. The board also plans to discuss appointing additional legal counsel.