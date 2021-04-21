Douglas County School District selects superintendent

The DCSD Board of Education voted 5-2 to select Corey Wise for Superintendent of Schools.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) Board of Education selected Mr. Corey Wise as its next superintendent in a 5-2 vote Tuesday night.

Wise was selected from a group of more than 100 potential candidates and a group of four finalists to lead the district’s 63,000 students and 8,300 employees.

Wise is currently serving as the DCSD interim superintendent and is serving his 25th year in the district.

> Above video: Corey Wise selected interim superintendent in October 2020.

Wise has worked as a teacher at Chaparral High School and Ponderosa High School. He has also been an assistant principal at Chaparral and was the founding principal of Legend High School.

“Selecting the superintendent is one of the most critical decisions a Board will ever make,” said DCSD Board President David Ray. “It was a privilege to meet with so many highly qualified individuals who recognized the treasured opportunity of leading an incredible district like DCSD. The Board is excited about continuing to work with Mr. Wise in leading our district to an even greater place for all our students.”

Wise lives in Parker with his wife and two children.

“I love Douglas County,” Wise said in October. “I appreciate and value all of the people who make up the Douglas County School District. We are going to work hard to continue to make us better, to bring in the voices needed, listen to them and bring the community together to find ways to make the school district stronger. It’s not about the past, it’s not about right now, it’s really about what we’re going to do moving forward.”

Wise, Samuel Jarman, Dr. Christopher Page and Dr. Mary Young were the four finalists announced for the DCSD superintendent position earlier this month. The DCSD Board of Education worked with the Frederick Andrews search firm in its selection process.

Former DCSD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Tucker resigned his post at a special Board of Education meeting in September 2020. The board unanimously voted to accept Tucker's resignation. Prior to his resignation, Tucker had been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation of “allegations of improper conduct.”

DCSD announced on Oct. 8 that Wise had been selected to become the interim superintendent for the district.

The first sole finalist for the position of interim superintendent, Dr. Damon Brown, withdrew his name from consideration a day after the board announced he had been selected.

