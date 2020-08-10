Douglas County schools selects interim superintendent

Corey Wise will officially assume the role on Friday following a 14-day waiting period, DCSD said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Douglas County School District (DCSD) announced Corey Wise has been selected to become the interim superintendent for the district.

Wise is serving his 25th year in DCSD, the release said. He has worked as a teacher and an assistant principal, and was the founding principal of Legend High School. He is currently DCSD's executive director of schools for the East Highlands Ranch Region and Alternative Education, according to the district.

Wise lives in Parker with his wife and two children.

“I love Douglas County,” Wise said. “I appreciate and value all of the people who make up the Douglas County School District. We are going to work hard to continue to make us better, to bring in the voices needed, listen to them and bring the community together to find ways to make the school district stronger. It’s not about the past, it’s not about right now, it’s really about what we’re going to do moving forward.”

Wise will officially assume the role on Friday after a 14-day waiting period, DCSD said.

The board voted 5-0 (two board members were absent) at a special meeting on Sep. 25 to name Corey Wise the sole finalist.

The board's original choice, Dr. Damon Brown, informed the board Sunday he didn't want the job, a day after he was named the sole finalist.

Outgoing superintendent Thomas Tucker was placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 2 as the district investigates him for allegations of "workplace discrimination," according to a statement from DCSD.

Tucker submitted his resignation on Sept. 8. That resignation is effective Sept. 30.

The school district initially declined to comment when Colorado Community Media first reported the investigation on Sept. 11, but the district provided a statement Sept. 15 confirming it had received a complaint from a district employee on Sept. 1.

"Per DCSD policy and consistent with best practice, the board of education immediately placed Dr. Tucker on paid administrative leave and retained a third-party investigator to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations," the statement said. "Because this is a personnel matter regarding an ongoing investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time."