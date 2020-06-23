DougCo plans for return of in-person learning this fall

The district said it's making contingency plans in case state or health guidelines don't allow for schools to open.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) said it's making a plan for students to return to in-person learning in August, unless they're directed by other agencies to do something different.

The district said they are moving forward with plans and said they're working with the newly created DCSD Restart & Recovery Task Force to come up with a plan to welcome students back in a way that is “as close to normal as possible” while taking necessary precautionary measures to keep students safe.

Similar to other districts, an online schooling option will also be offered at each of the schools as an alternative to in-person learning for families who prefer that their children continue learning remotely.

The eLearning will include “live” video instruction, grading and attendance.

The district said while they plan to return to in-person learning, they cannot guarantee that will happen because they could be directed to move in a different direction by state officials from the health or education departments.

For that reason, the task force is designing contingency plan scenarios that would only be utilized in the case that healthcare officials or the governor do not permit school districts to return to a normal, in-person classroom schedule.