DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — There have been 34 applications for physical school safety and mental health support funds that will be distributed by Douglas County, according to an open records request.

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners announced in May the re-appropriation of $10 million from their general fund toward public school safety and mental health services. Last month they said they were going to let schools decide how that money should be spent.

School leaders were able to submit applications for a variety of safety and mental health-related requests such as an anti-bullying program, additions to building security, safety training and culture assessments.

Those funding requests had to be made by Sept. 17.

The commissioners said they received 34 applicants for the funding and said the requests represented about 90% of all neighborhood, private and charter schools in the county.

They're assessing the total amount of money requested by the schools and said they wouldn't release the names of applicants until funding decisions are made.

County commissioners pledged the additional funding as a direct result of the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed. Eight other students were hurt.

