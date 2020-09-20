Finalist named for Douglas County schools interim superintendent

The school board picked Damon Brown, deputy superintendent of Mapleton Public Schools, to take over for superintendent Thomas Tucker.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — At a special meeting on Saturday, the Douglas County School District (DCSD) Board of Education named a finalist for interim superintendent.

The school board voted 4-3 in favor of Damon Brown, deputy superintendent of organizational systems and community engagement for Mapleton Public Schools. According to a DCSD press release, Brown has worked in Colorado K-12 education for more than 18 years.

Brown is also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, the release says.

The board is expected to officially appoint Brown as interim superintendent at its regular meeting on Oct. 6, according to the release.

Outgoing superintendent Thomas Tucker was placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 2 as the district investigates him for allegations of "workplace discrimination," according to a statement from DCSD.

Tucker submitted his resignation on Sept. 8. That resignation is effective Sept. 30.

The school district initially declined to comment when Colorado Community Media first reported the investigation on Sept. 11, but the district provided a statement Sept. 15 confirming it had received a complaint from a district employee on Sept. 1.

"Per DCSD policy and consistent with best practice, the board of education immediately placed Dr. Tucker on paid administrative leave and retained a third-party investigator to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations," the statement said. "Because this is a personnel matter regarding an ongoing investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time."