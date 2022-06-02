Some Douglas County students plan walkout Monday after school board fires superintendent

At 1:10 p.m. Monday, one organizer said, students across the district plan to leave class.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Some Douglas County students are planning to walk out of class Monday after the school board's conservative majority voted Friday to remove the superintendent.

"I watched the middle and the end," said Asella Strause, a junior at Highlands Ranch High School. "Was not happy with the turnout and the result."

Strause watched the school board meeting on Friday. The board's decision to let Corey Wise go without a reason pushed her to organize a walkout on Monday.

"The students and the teachers and staff have a huge voice when it comes to this, because we make up the school board," Strause said. "The school board is because of us."

At 1:10 p.m. Monday, she said, students across the district plan to leave class.

"The majority of my peers think that everything that has been happening is a little insane," Strause said.

The group that represents Douglas County teachers said they're nervous that staff will respond to Friday's vote by quitting.

Kevin DiPasquale, president of the Douglas County Federation, said he's hearing some staff are getting ready to leave. As of Sunday, Douglas County schools said no resignations have been reported to HR over the weekend.

"I would expect there to be an additional 10% to 20% of staff across the board wanting to leave because they don't feel supported," DiPasquale said. "A number of members have begun to put resumes together, because we know the hiring season is right around the corner."

More than 1,000 teachers called out sick on Thursday to make their voices heard. Students will take their turn on Monday.

School board president Mike Peterson responded to 9NEWS' request for comment Sunday.

"I recognize this is an emotional time for our community and want you to know I am committed to restoring peace and unity to our school district with a continued focus on educating our children," Peterson said in a statement.

