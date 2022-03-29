DougCo school board approves contract for new superintendent

The Douglas County School District has a new superintendent about two months after firing the last one.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County school board has approved a contract for Erin Kane, who will be the new superintendent of the district.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the school board voted 5-1 to approve a three-year contract for Kane.

Susan Meek was the lone "no" vote. Director David Ray did not attend Tuesday's meeting, protesting what he called "a series of unethical and unacceptable practices." Both are members of the board's progressive minority.

Kane served as interim superintendent for the district from 2016 to 2018. She led the effort to create the charter school American Academy in 2004, and is currently the leader of that school.

The board reached out to Kane before firing superintendent Corey Wise at a special meeting Feb. 4.

The removal of Wise resulted in student protests, an online petition to recall school board members and a DougCo parent filing a lawsuit.

Robert Marshall's lawsuit asserted the board's four conservative board members violated Colorado's Open Meetings Law by deciding on and discussing Wise's termination amongst themselves, two people at a time, on multiple occasions.

Douglas County District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes issued a preliminary injunction March 9 against the four board members, ordering them to conduct business publicly.

The district will be paying two superintendents at once -- a result of a payout for firing Wise without cause, per his contract.

Wise has since been hired as an interim community superintendent for Jeffco Schools.

