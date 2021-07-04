Douglas County School District names 4 superintendent finalists

The search for a new DCSD superintendent began in February after the former superintendent resigned last September.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) Board of Education has named four finalists for the position of superintendent.

Samuel Jarman, Dr. Christopher Page, Corey Wise and Dr. Mary Young are the finalists selected from a group of more than 103 potential candidates, according to DCSD.

The DCSD Board of Education said it is working with the Frederick Andrews search firm in the selection process. The search now moves to panel interviews with staff, parents, students, business leaders and community members on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 12.

A community forum will be held Tuesday, April 13 at 5 p.m. The forum will be live streamed and available to view on the DCSD YouTube channel. The DCSD Board of Education expects to name a sole finalist Tuesday, April 20.

Finalists are listed below in alphabetical order by last name with information provided by the DCSD Board of Education:

Samuel Jarman

Samuel Jarman served as superintendent for Alpine School District, in Utah.

Mr. Jarman retired in July 2020 after six successful years as superintendent with thirty-five years in public education.

Alpine School District is the largest district in Utah.

Dr. Christopher Page

Christopher Page is currently serving as principal for Highlands Ranch High School, in Colorado.

Christopher Page is a career educator who began his career in Douglas County School District (DCSD). Page is in his 18th year at DCSD.

Mr. Corey Wise

Corey Wise is currently serving as interim superintendent of Douglas County School District, in Colorado.

Corey Wise is a career educator who began his journey in Douglas County School District (DCSD). Wise is in his 25th year in DCSD.

Dr. Mary Young

Dr. Mary Young is currently serving as superintendent for Warren County Schools, in Warren, North Carolina.

Dr. Young has enjoyed a successful career in public education for more than 20 years.

She has also served with Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland as an Executive Director in the Office of Employee Performance and Evaluation and as Instructional Supervisor.

She also has served as a principal in several schools in Washington, D.C.

Former DCSD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Tucker resigned his post at a special Board of Education meeting in September 2020. The board unanimously voted to accept Tucker's resignation.

Prior to his resignation, Tucker had been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation of “allegations of improper conduct.”

DCSD announced on Oct. 8 that Corey Wise had been selected to become the interim superintendent for the district.

The first sole finalist for the position of interim superintendent, Dr. Damon Brown, withdrew his name from consideration a day after the board announced he had been selected.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS





