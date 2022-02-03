Douglas County school board names superintendent finalists

One of the two finalists is Erin Kane, who the board reached out to before firing former superintendent Corey Wise.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — The Douglas County Board of Education has named Erin Kane and Danny Winsor as the two finalists for its open superintendent position.

Kane served as interim superintendent for the district in 2016. She led the effort to create the charter school American Academy in 2004, and is now the leader of that school.

The board reached out to Kane before firing superintendent Corey Wise at a special meeting Feb. 4.

Winsor is currently Executive Director of Schools for the Parker Region. He also oversees the district's Choice Programming Department, which helps parents get into charter schools, magnet schools and homeschooling. He has been with Douglas County schools for 13 years.

The finalists were selected from a group of 23 applicants, the board said.

The two finalists will be interviewed during a special board meeting at 12 p.m. Thursday. That meeting will be live streamed on the board's YouTube channel.

The next step in the hiring process is finalist forums, engagement and feedback. Details about opportunities for public comment are available on the district's website.

A potential contract offer will be made during the regular board meeting March 22, according to a timeline approved last week.

At the Wednesday meeting where the finalists were discussed, the progressive board minority tried to add a third finalist, but they were voted down. They also tried to make Winsor the sole finalist, but were voted down on that too.

The district will be paying two superintendents at once -- a result of a payout for firing Wise without cause, per his contract.

Wise has since been hired as an interim community superintendent for Jeffco Schools.

A lawsuit filed by a Douglas County parent alleges the four people who make up the board's conservative majority violated Colorado open meeting law by holding a string of one-on-one meetings with one another leading up to Wise's firing.

The judge has not yet issued a ruling in that lawsuit, which was taken up in court Friday.

