3 Dougco school board members say others want to boot district superintendent

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The majority of Douglas County's school board is trying to force out the district's superintendent, according to other board members who held a public meeting Monday night.

Corey Wise has been with Douglas County Schools for 25 years. He became superintendent last year.

Three members -- Elizabeth Hanson, Susan Meek and David Ray -- announced in the meeting that they were approached privately last Friday with news that the board president and vice president asked Wise to resign. If he didn't, these three board members were informed that the other four were prepared to replace Wise.

When asked for a reason why, according to these three members, board president Mike Peterson reportedly said, "The district needs to get back to academics."

The board members present in Monday's meeting said they were concerned about the private nature of these moves, so they decided to call a public meeting.

Douglas County's seven-member board recently underwent a shakeup when more than half of the members were replaced by a group of four conservative candidates. This is the first time conservatives have had control of the board since 2017.

Peterson, Becky Myers, Kaylee Winegar and Christy Williams all won their seats in November. They ran together on a "Kids First" platform.

