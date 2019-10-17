DENVER — More than two dozen students at a Denver middle school have contracted hives this week, Denver Public Schools (DPS) spokesperson Will Jones said.

Between 25 and 30 students at DSST: Henry Middle School all experienced rashes on the same day, Jones said. Most of the affected students are in the 8th grade.

Due to the number of students impacted, school leaders canceled all after school programs on Wednesday.

According to Jones, the school nurse asked students with rashes to refrain from going to school on Thursday.

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) will head to the school on Thursday to investigate the outbreak.

Hives are an itchy rash made up of raised, pink bumps. In most cases, the rash tends to fade within a few days. The symptoms, according to Denver Heath, include:

Itchiness

Redness

Swelling

Excessive swelling of the eyelids, lips, or genitals

Burning

Stinging

Difficulty breathing or swallowing

DSST: Henry Middle school is located at 3005 South Golden Way in southwest Denver.

