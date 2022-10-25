DPS releases list of 10 schools recommended for closure

DPS said the plan will be presented to the Board of Education on Nov. 3. The board will vote on the recommendation on Nov. 17.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) on Tuesday released a list of 10 elementary and middle schools the district is recommending for closure.

DPS previously said it would close several elementary and middle schools to make up for a budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment.

The school board approved criteria to close schools with fewer than 215 students, as well as schools with fewer than 275 students and a projected decline in enrollment.

Tuesday, Denver Public Schools said they will recommend the following closures for the 2023-2024 school year:

Columbian Elementary in Sunnyside will unify with Trevista at Trevista.

Palmer Elementary in Hale will unify with Montclair School of Academics and Enrichment K-5 grades at Montclair and ECE at Palmer.

Math Science Leadership Academy (MSLA) in Athmar Park will unify with Valverde Elementary at Valverde.

Schmitt Elementary in Ruby Hill will unify with Godsman Elementary at Godsman.

Eagleton Elementary in Villa Park will unify with Cowell Elementary at Cowell.

Fairview Elementary in Sun Valley and Colfax Elementary in West Colfax will unify with K-5 grades at Cheltenham and ECE at Colfax.

International Academy of Denver at Harrington in Clayton will unify with Columbine Elementary and Swansea Elementary in a new enrollment zone with Columbine and Swansea.

Denver Discovery School in Central Park will unify with schools in the Greater Park Hill - Central Park Enrollment zone.

Whittier K-8 in Whittier will unify with schools in the Greater Five Points Elementary Enrollment Zone and the Near Northeast Middle School Enrollment Zone.

DPS said the plan will be presented to the seven-member Board of Education on Nov. 3. The board will vote on the recommendation on Nov. 17.

The proposed closures would affect more than 1,700 students, DPS said.

Students from the closed schools would be assigned to the nearby campuses, but would also have the opportunity to apply to other schools through the district's standard open enrollment process, the district said.

“We know that these decisions are not easy for our community, but they are necessary for our scholars,” Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said in a news release. “We've applied the recommended criteria. We've learned from past efforts. And, we have learned from neighboring districts. These recommendations will not only help right-size our school district, they will allow our scholars access to more well-rounded educational experiences, and will also put the school district in a position to better address our staffing needs across the district.”

DPS said all school-based staff will have a guaranteed role, and they are offering teachers and other staff the opportunity to follow their current students to the unifying school.

Each affected school will host community meetings in the coming days and weeks to allow school leaders to hear from families and provide direction for the next steps, the district said.

DPS said in the past five years, elementary and middle school enrollment has declined by more than 6,000 students, resulting in a loss of $61 million annually in taxes. They also expect an additional loss of approximately 3,000 elementary and middle school students over the next four years, resulting in an additional loss of $36 million in funding.

