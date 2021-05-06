DPS, Denver Health to answer questions about 2021-22 school year

Denver students have been asked to choose whether to be fully in-person or remote during the upcoming school year.

DENVER — Leaders from Denver Public Schools (DPS) and Denver Health are slated to take questions from the media about the upcoming school year.

The media availability is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Last week, DPS parents received a letter from the district asking them to specify whether to have their child attend classes in-person or remotely for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

The letter says district officials are optimistic that full-time in-person learning will be possible this fall, citing the "encouraging" rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, protocols including wearing masks and not gathering in large groups may still be in place at least to start the year.

Parents who want to enroll their students in the remote learning program are asked to complete the Learning Option Selection form on the Parent Portal between May 10 and June 4, the letter says. Parents can also call their school's front office to fill out a paper form or do it over the phone.

The letter said a hybrid option is “not an optimal or sustainable situation” for teachers.

