DPS asking teachers to reconsider recent raises amid $65M budget shortfall

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) is asking to revisit a deal that gave pay raises to teachers last year due to budget concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DPS said it has a $65 million dollar budget shortfall for the 2020-21 school year. The district is considering several options to make up for the loss, including renegotiating a deal with the teachers union.

Superintendent Susana Cordova on Tuesday sent a letter to the Denver Classroom Teachers Association asking to reconsider salaries and benefits from the master agreement.

In the letter, Cordova details the $3.3 billion revenue shortfall Colorado faces for the coming school financial year, leading to an 5.3% gap in the district’s budget.

"While it was the intent of the Denver Public Schools to comply with the economic provisions as contemplated by the agreement, we must take this step to address this unprecedented budgetary shortfall," the letter says. "We are seeking to work collaboratively with the DCTA to find a solution that addresses the unprecedented revenue shortfall in a way that is aligned with our principles and values. To that end, we ask for your availability to negotiate the 2020-21 financial agreements."

The district is also considering other options, including a furlough day, no cost of living increases, a hiring freeze, larger class sizes, limited sports and activities, or tapping into district reserves.

Budget discussions are expected to come up during the DPS Board of Education meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. 9NEWS will stream the meeting inside this article and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

The economic impact of the coronavirus is affecting almost every school district in Colorado, with some systems losing millions of dollars for the next school year.