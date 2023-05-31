DPS board to discuss policy on SROs

The board will consider two proposals, and discuss whether they can be reconciled. They're hoping to have a final decision by the end of June.

DENVER — At a work session Thursday, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education will discuss two proposals for changes to its policies surrounding school resource officers.

One of the proposals, written by board members Auon'tai Anderson, Scott Esserman and Michelle Quattlebaum, calls for the superintendent to establish Community Resource Officers -- DPD officers who are not stationed at specific schools, but are assigned to regions and available to help as necessary.

The other proposal calls for the district to "establish administration policies for when the persistent presence of School Resource Officers (SROs) on school property is necessary." Board member Scott Baldermann wrote that proposal but "discussed it with other board members," DPS Deputy Chief of Staff Deborah Staten said.

Staten said the board will consider both proposals, and discuss whether they can be reconciled. They're hoping to have a final decision by the end of June.

The current district policy says the superintendent will "Not staff district schools with school resource officers or the consistent presence of security armed with guns or any other law enforcement personnel."

In March, after a shooting that injured two staff members at East High School, Superintendent Alex Marrero said DPS would add an armed officer to each high school. He acknowledged the decision went against district policy.

Marrero said at the time that the plan would be in place through the remainder of the school year. The Board of Education backed the superintendent's decision.

The school board voted unanimously in the summer of 2020 to remove 18 Denver Police officers from its schools and rely on the school district's own safety officers instead. The decision came amid social justice protests and was based on data showing the majority of students ticketed and arrested were Black and Latino students between the ages of 10 and 15.