Denver Public Schools breaks ground on ECE-8 school

DPS purchased land in June 2020 to design and build an ECE-8 school.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) is planning the next phase of its expansion into northeast Denver due to increasing student enrollment in that area.

DPS recently broke ground on its new Ceylon Campus at 19201 E. 62nd Avenue. The new early childhood education (ECE) through 8th grade school will be located near Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on land DPS purchased in June 2020.

DPS said when the school opens in August 2024, enrollment will include students from ECE to 2nd grade, with one grade added each year. The current focus is on the opening of the elementary school; the timeline for the future design of the middle school is currently being determined, DPS said.

The school aims to be focused STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — with an emphasis on arts and music.

﻿Designed by DLR Group, the school will feature collaboration spaces for students and teachers, a media center, a designated early childhood education space, and a range of inquiry zones suited for different educational needs, according to DPS.

"The Ceylon campus has been inspired by a desire to give more scholars access to a well-rounded DPS education preparing them for careers that haven't been created yet," DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said. "This school has been designed with precision and intention - with a focus on delivering an amazing educational experience. We want to ensure that every student is able to graduate ready to take the next step into college or career, meeting one of the goals of the DPS Strategic Roadmap's Student Experience."

"This is a truly historic milestone as we are adding a world-class, comprehensive arts program in the Far Northeast community," DPS Board of Education Director Michelle Quattlebaum said. "By investing in the unparalleled talent that is often overlooked in our communities of color, Ceylon will serve as a tremendous example of the commitment to educational equity of Denver Public Schools."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.