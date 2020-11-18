Denver Public Schools returns to full remote learning Nov. 30 through end of the semester

The school district announced its decision on Wednesday.

DENVER — Given a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases, Denver Public Schools (DPS) said in a news release that all students, grades K-12, will return to remote learning Nov. 30 through the end of the semester.

After Gov. Jared Polis announced stricter measures, DPS said it did not allow them enough time to sustain staffing for an in-person learning environment.

> The video above is about what Colorado's updated COVID dial means for you.

"The cases in our schools reflect what we see in the Denver community," DPS said. "In September, we were seeing about 13 cases per week when we first opened up ECE centers. We are now seeing over 300 cases per week."

DPS set up a FAQ page for families to get more information about the change.

They ask those with more questions and concerns to reach out to the Family and Community Helpline at 720-423-3054 or email FACEHelpline@dpsk12.org.

Students requiring learning support centers will need to contact their school for more details on staffing availability.

The district plans to return all elementary students to in-person learning in January.

"We will also work to return our middle/high school students to in-person learning as soon as the COVID conditions allow us to do so safely."