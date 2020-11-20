Denver Public Schools to give an update on superintendent search

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova announced last week that she is leaving the district for a job in Dallas.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) will update the public Thursday about their search for a new superintendent.

DPS Board of Education President Carrie Olson and Vice President Jennifer Bacon will hold a media availability around 9 p.m. following the executive session of the regularly scheduled board meeting.

Superintendent Susana Cordova called announced last week that she is leaving the district where she's spent her entire career for a new job in Dallas.

Cordova has been the superintendent of Colorado's largest district since 2018. She attended DPS as a child and has spent her entire career working her way up in the district first as a teacher and finally to the role of superintendent.

Cordova was Denver's first Latina superintendent and only the second woman to hold that post.

In an email announcing her pending departure, Cordova said she had accepted a position in the Dallas Independent School District as the Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning.

During her time as superintendent, the district dealt with a teacher strike in February 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said they're still working on a timeline for Cordova's exact departure date and are working to determine who might replace her on an interim basis before beginning a search for the district's next leader.

The district's deputy superintendent Mark Ferrandino also announced he would be leaving. Ferrandino was appointed to the position of executive director of the Department of Revenue by Gov. Jared Polis