Aurora schools closed, Denver schools going fully remote Monday because of weather

The DPS announcement primarily affects elementary school students as middle and high school students are already attending classes from home.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) will have a 100% remote learning day Monday and Aurora Public Schools (APS) will be closed because of winter weather and poor travel conditions.

All DPS school buildings and offices will be closed, the district said, and all Early Childhood Education classes are canceled. There will also be no curbside meal pickup and no bus meal delivery.

Elementary and secondary school students who are enrolled in the DPS Virtual Program will continue with their remote learning, DPS said.

Middle and high school students already learn remotely because of the pandemic.

> Video above: Denver Public Schools provides update after announcing some students will continue remote learning through Nov. 6.

APS as well as Pickens Technical College will be closed Monday in the interest of safety, staff and students should stay home, the district said.

Remote learning is canceled and pick up of grab-and-go meals will be closed