Denver Public Schools to allow more guests into graduation ceremonies

The district announced Tuesday that up to four guests per student will be permitted to attend graduation ceremonies.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) announced Tuesday that up to four guests per student will be allowed to attend graduation ceremonies at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

>The video above is from a 2020 9NEWS story about a non-traditional graduation ceremony in Lyons.

"In alignment with updated county guidance and based on discussions with our venues, we have revised our policy on number of guests at end-of-year events," the district said in a release.

The new guidance can be applied to other end-of-year celebrations such as continuation ceremonies and field days, the district said.

Children 2 years old and younger do not count toward the guest limit for these celebrations, according to Winna Maclaren with DPS.

The district said that its four-guest policy will be implemented consistently across all schools.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.