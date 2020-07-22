DPS sues over CARES Act funding for private schools

The federal lawsuit argues that a rule to provide funding for low-income families in private schools is illegal.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) joined a lawsuit that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) filed Wednesday morning in federal court in Washington, D.C., which accuses U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos of illegally changing the rules when allocating $13.2 billion in funds from the CARES ACT to private K-12 schools.

The district board of education voted Tuesday to join the lawsuit, which is being brought on behalf of public school students and their parents from across the country, according to DPS Superintendent Susanna Cordova.

"We believe that Congress' intent is to provide public funds for economically disadvantaged students," she said. "We believe the efforts by the United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education will bring irreparable harm to those children and families unless stopped."

The lawsuit argues that the CARES Act, which was signed in late March, specifically says local school departments are to distribute the funds based on the number of Title I, or low-wealth students, in a particular school.

According to the lawsuit, Congress also instructed school districts to set aside a small percentage of CARES Act funding for the benefit of disadvantaged private-school students.

The lawsuit alleges that "DPS’s expenditures for the benefit of privates schools under the Department’s Rule will increase by more than ten-fold."

It also argues that the education department does not have the authority to make the rule change because, under the statute, it would have to be “necessary” or “appropriate” to carrying out the functions of her position.

The lawsuit alleges the rule is neither of those things, and therefore DeVos did not have the authority to make the change.