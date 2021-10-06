New DPS greenhouse will grow food for students

The new five-acre greenhouse will be the first of its kind in the nation.

DENVER — Denver Public School (DPS) students will soon be able to enjoy fruits and vegetables grown in the district's own commercial greenhouse.

DPS officials broke ground on the five-acre, $4 million project Tuesday.

The new greenhouse, which should be plant-ready in late spring 2022, is the first of its kind in the nation to grow "salad bowl" items for students.

DPS Food and Nutrition Services team members will start with cherry tomatoes and tomatoes on the vine. Then they will move on to other vegetables and fruits like leafy greens, peppers, cucumbers and strawberries.

Any excess produce will be sold to other regional school districts and retail/wholesale buyers, said DPS.

DPS Food and Nutrition Services began the greenhouse effort more than six years ago. It is being financed by grants from Healthy Food for Denver Kids and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with bond funding from Denver voters and other district funds.

