DPS shares some details about what the upcoming school year may look like

Denver Public Schools is coming up with plans to limit class sizes and establish proper health protocols.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) posted a video Thursday outlying some of the changes the district will make when students return in the fall.

Students had been switched to remote learning in the spring due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A work group has been meeting in recent weeks to determine what a return to in-person classes will look like.

Final recommendations and a timeline for what that will look like is likely to be finalized in June, according to the DPS website.

Most of the proposed changes involve ensuring that proper social distancing is in place, and that students and staff who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus are properly quarantined.

Here are some of the guidelines:

Making sure proper health precautions are in place, including temperature and symptom checks, mask wearing, frequent handwashing and infection of buildings/buses.

Special policies will be put in place for staff and students at high risk for complications from the coronavirus, as well as those who live with people who are high risk.

Everyone inside of classrooms must maintain six feet of social distance, with a maximum of 1o to 16 individuals in a given space.

Student movement inside the building will be minimalized. For instance, all of their instruction might be in the same classroom, as well as lunch.

Large school gatherings or rallies will be prohibited.

If there is a positive COVID-19 test, students and staff in their class will move to remote learning for 14 days.

