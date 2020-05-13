DPS 'scouring' schools to keep away mice

The kids have been away — and food left inside schools is attracting some unwelcome visitors.

DENVER — It's been weeks since kids have had access to their lockers at school, and you can imagine what that means if food was left inside.

The facility management team at Denver Public Schools noticed some unwanted visitors since school buildings closed due to COVID-19.

“They have shared that they have seen a couple critters that aren’t typically in the building," said Will Jones, a spokesman for DPS. “It’s not any type of outbreak or infestation, but there are mice inside, and it’s because some of the kids, some of the adults did leave food.”

Mice droppings have been spotted in McAuliffe International School, Jones said.

Starting Thursday, the school plans to start the process of clearing out all the lockers in the building. Jones said it's because parents have reached out to the school about picking up their kids' belongings.

“In the case of McAuliffe, the families there want the stuff now and the school leader made the decision to make that happen for those families," Jones said.

Staff at McAuliffe will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when clearing out lockers, Jones said. They will bag everything up, label it and reach out to parents later about when they can pick up what their kids left behind.

DPS is also doing what it can to keep mice out of schools.

“Members of our facility management team are scouring the buildings," Jones said. "They’re going into the classrooms. They’re going locker by locker making sure that if there are any food items that they can see, that those are taken away so that the little critters don’t have anything to make them want to stay inside our buildings."

March 13 was the last regular day of school for DPS. Jones said families were allowed to retrieve belongings March 16 and 17 during what was then expected to be an extended spring break.

Jones said it's up to individual school leaders to come up with plans for families to pick up any items left in lockers. He said the facility management team would provide staff with PPE.

Students, however, won't be allowed inside school buildings until the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says it's safe.

“As much as people want to get inside our buildings to pick up stuff, we don’t want people to go inside and get sick," Jones said. "We don’t want to jeopardize anyone’s health over the items that are inside those buildings.”