DPS, other school districts close or go remote Monday. Here's a list

DENVER — What is officially the biggest Colorado snowstorm since 2016 closed multiple school districts or led them to go remote due to roads that are supposed to virtually impassable until at least Monday morning.
Denver Public Schools (DPS) called a snow day on Sunday afternoon -- shortly after the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning all along the Interstate 25 corridor.
All DPS schools and offices will be closed, and all DPS activities and programs are canceled, the district said.
According to the district's snow day policy, which was revised last week, Monday will be a traditional snow day. If the district decides to announce multiple inclement weather days, students will pivot to remote learning on the second day.
DPS made that change to its snow day policy on Wednesday. This came after some students staged a "snow day" revolution two weeks ago, on a day when some school districts declared a snow day but DPS chose to have a remote-learning day, instead.
> Video above: Denver snow days live on, a win for the kid who staged a revolt
Other school districts -- including Jeffco and Boulder Valley Schools -- opted to go remote on Monday in lieu of cancelling class all together.
