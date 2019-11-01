DENVER — A student at the Denver Center for International Studies’ Baker campus was taken into custody after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Friday morning, Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones said.

The gun was discovered in the school's main office when a student was brought there for a disciplinary issue. Jones said school officers were able to act quickly to recover the weapon and take the student into custody.

No one was injured and no threats were made against anyone at the school, Jones said.

School officials have not released any information regarding the age or gender of the student involved.

Due to how quickly the events unfolded and were resolved, Jones said the school was never placed on lockdown or lockout.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

DCIS Baker is located at 574 6th Ave. in Denver.

