Denver Public Schools superintendent leaving for a position in Dallas

Superintendent Cordova is holding a news conference at 3:45 p.m.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova announced she is leaving to take a position in Dallas.

Cordova has been DPS' superintendent since 2018.

In an email announcing her pending departure, Cordova said she had accepted a position in the Dallas Independent School District as the Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning.

Cordova attended DPS schools growing up and had worked in the district for more than 20 years.

"Superintendent Cordova represented us, Denver," Nicholas Martinez, Co-Founder & Executive Director Transform Education Now said. "A student who became a teacher, a principal, and a superintendent of the very district that raised her."

During her time as superintendent, the district dealt with a teacher strike in February 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her email announcing her departure, Cordova gave praise to residents who voted to pass the district's request on bond and mill levy increases in 2020.

