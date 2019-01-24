DENVER — Denver Public Schools teachers voted to strike this week after a weeks-long stalemate with the district stemming mostly from a simmering disagreement about salary.

Teachers with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association were prepared to walk off the job as early as Monday, Jan. 28, but that plan was delayed when DPS requested a formal intervention from the state's Department of Labor.

That process could take up to 24 days, but it all depends on how long the union takes to respond and the state to decide if it wants to intervene.

The possibility of teachers walking off the job is still fluid.

We've compiled all our coverage of the strike below in reverse chronological order:

DPS teacher strike: Union outlines its next steps

If DPS' mental health staff strikes with teachers, some students could have a longer school year. Here's why.

Teachers union: DPS strike 'highly unlikely' to begin Monday as state gets involved

Polis creates new health care office, punts questions on DPS teachers strike

Substitutes expected to take over classes after Denver teachers vote to strike

DPS teachers vote to strike, which could start as soon as Monday

4 DPS educators share their perspective on strike

DPS to parents: Denver schools will stay open whether or not teachers strike

Denver school nurses could join DPS teachers if they strike

Denver Public Schools recruits workers affected by government shutdown as substitutes ahead of potential strike

Mom worries about potential strike's impact on her kids

DPS superintendent says substitute teachers will be getting paid double if teachers strike

DPS, teachers union fail to reach deal, members to vote on potential strike Saturday

Negotiations continue between Denver teachers, school district

DPS, teachers continue to negotiate as strike looms

Denver teachers may vote to strike in 9 days