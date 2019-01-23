Denver Public School teachers voted to strike on Tuesday after a weeks-long stalemate with the district stemming mostly from a simmering disagreement about salary.

At least two-thirds of the members of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association had to approve of a strike. Rob Gould, the spokesperson for the DCTA, said 93 percent of teachers voted to strike.

This is the first time Denver teachers are slated to walk off the job since 1994.

One of the major sticking points for teachers that led to the strike vote was base salaries. DPS is offering $26.5 million in raises – something that Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova has said averages out to around 10 percent per teacher. But the union is asking for an additional $8 million, which they say is just 1 percent of the district’s budget.

"DCTA has been negotiating with the district for 14 months to bring change to a compensation system that is directly linked to Denver’s teacher turnover crisis," a statement from the union read. "Teacher turnover is already very high and increasing in Denver Public Schools."

Watch a statement from the Denver Classroom Teachers Association below:

The bargaining also included simplifying the pay system and providing a clear way for teachers to earn incentives.

"Denver teachers no longer want to be subjected to an unpredictable pay system overloaded with one-time bonuses and incentives that are outside of educators’ control and that change in size and availability year-to-year," DCTA's statement read. "The uncertainty in take-home pay from one year to the next does not make Denver an attractive place for teachers to settle in and plan their careers, and raise their own families."

Denver schools will stay open through the strike

After the strike announcement, Cordova said the district remained committed to reaching an agreement with teachers and to keeping schools open.

“We know that we need you in our classrooms,” Cordova said.

Hours before the vote on Tuesday, DPS assured parents that schools in the district will stay open for the "foreseeable future" regardless of the strike. On Facebook, the district said that all services – including bus transportation and school meals – will be offered as normal.

To do it, the district plans to use an existing pool of 1,200 substitutes and recruit others, as well as expedite the licensure and interview process. DPS has also been recruiting federal furloughed workers and has said it plans to pay substitute teachers double in the event of a strike.

"My goal, and I think all of our goal, is to help resolve where we are and to continue working on that agreement together," Cordova said.

Watch a statement from Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova below

A possible Colorado intervention

While teachers have the right to strike in Colorado, the state reserves the right to intervene although it can't force either side to do anything.

If the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment doesn't intervene - which DPS says it will ask for - teachers would be allowed to strike as soon as Monday, Jan. 28.

When asked about the possible strike on Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis was careful not to take sides, but hoped for a resolution without the state getting involved.

“I think, like most Coloradans, I really hope that the district and the teachers reach an agreement. Like most Coloradans, I think teachers should be paid better," Polis said. "I think it's really important that we be able to provide an education for kids. So, I'm certainly encouraging both sides to work together. I think the differences are a lot smaller than they were at the start and I'm really hoping that they can overcome them and reach a settlement that's good for teachers and good for the district.”

Polis hadn't responded to the news of the strike at the time of this writing.

How to become a substitute teacher in Denver Public Schools

To become a substitute or guest teacher in Denver Public Schools, a candidate must have a bachelor’s degree and apply for a license from the Colorado Department of Education.

According to the district, candidates must have a 3-year substitute authorization, Initial or Professional License or a 5-year substitute authorization from CDE.

Denver Public Schools then requires fingerprinting and a background check from potential candidates. The district has offered to cover the cost of fingerprinting and background checks and will reimburse potential candidates for the cost of their licensing.

The district is also offering to pay more for substitutes during a strike. Daily substitutes could make $212 each day, up from the usual rate of $106.80. Retired teachers and some of the district’s more frequent subs could be eligible for $250 each day during a strike.