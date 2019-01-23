DENVER — Denver Public Schools clarified Tuesday afternoon that all schools will be open and operating on regular schedules Wednesday – regardless of whether the district’s teachers vote to go on strike.

In an automated voicemail, DPS Superintendent Susan Cordova reassured parents that the schools will be open in “the foreseeable future.” On Facebook, the district said that all services – including bus transportation and school meals – will be offered as normal.

Members of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association are slated to finish voting on a strike Tuesday night. Two-thirds of unionized teachers would have to approve a strike. If they do, teachers could walk off the job as soon as Monday, Jan. 28.

One of the major sticking points for teachers are base salaries. DPS is offering $26.5 million in raises – something that Cordova has said averages out to around 10 percent per teacher. But the union is asking for an additional $8 million, which they say is just 1 percent of the district’s budget.

The bargaining also included simplifying the pay system and a clear way for teachers to earn incentives.

Teachers will finish voting at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It’s unclear when those votes will be tallied and an announcement will be made.

