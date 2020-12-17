Susana Cordova to host last media availability as DPS superintendent

The media availability is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

DENVER — Susana Cordova is scheduled to host her last media briefing as the superintendent of Denver Public Schools (DPS).

The virtual briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cordova plans to talk about her time with DPS and her new position as deputy superintendent with the Dallas Independent School District.

On Dec. 31, Cordova will leave the district to start a new job in Texas.

In an interview with 9NEWS last week, Cordova said she is proud that DPS has grown academically and increased enrollment since she's been working as the district's chief academic officer and superintendent for the last two years.

She also addressed accusations of dysfunction among the Denver School Board.

"Frankly, I think we're at a point where we need to move past labels and I think it doesn't help the work to point fingers," Cordova said. "In any job, I think it's important for people to have the kind of relationships that feel like they are supportive, that feel like they've focused on common goals and common beliefs of what's possible. I think it's really important that the board, you know, seek a superintendent that they feel completely aligned with."