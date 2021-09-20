Denver Public Schools students call for Director Tay Anderson's resignation

Hundreds of students across DPS held walk outs calling for Anderson's resignation due to unsubstantiated sexual assault allegations.

DENVER — Students from North, East and South high schools walked out Monday morning and protested against Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board Director Tay Anderson. Hundreds of students surrounded the Emily Griffith administrative building and spent hours calling for his resignation.

A DPS spokesperson said Board President Dr. Carrie Olson and Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero met with the student leaders of Monday's protests to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted Monday morning, Anderson said he "unequivocally supports the first amendment and the right to protest."

Anderson said he will be addressing the Denver Public Schools community at 6 p.m. Monday. In a tweet, Anderson said he has taken a lot into consideration and the speech will address his future on the Denver Public Schools Board.

Students said they believe Anderson should resign because of sexual assault allegations that surfaced earlier this year. Second-hand allegations that Anderson sexually assaulted 62 students have not been corroborated.

The Denver Board of Education contracted an independent investigation firm to look into these allegations in April. Results from that investigation were released last week and found claims that Anderson had sexually assaulted anyone were unsubstantiated.

Investigators did find that Anderson engaged in flirtatious messages with a 16-year-old while Anderson held a position on the board. Anderson said he stopped engaging with her after learning of her age.

DPS students have crowded in front of the Emily Griffith Building. They’re calling for the resignation of DPS School Board Director @TayAndersonCO pic.twitter.com/MU8HPtDKou — Victoria De Leon (@vdeleontv) September 20, 2021

