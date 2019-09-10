DENVER — The Denver Public School District (DPS) announced changes to its weather delay policy on the eve of Denver's first potential snowfall of the season.

Now when there is a weather delay, all schools within DPS, regardless of their start time, will be delayed by two hours.

The district said it's committed to informing families about closures as early as possible and will aim to do so by 5 a.m., according to the district website.

The superintendent will ultimately make the decision whether to close or delay school based on expected accumulation of snow, the size of the storm and its duration.

