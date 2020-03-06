DU rescinds admission offer after racist social media post

In a statement DU said the post included a 'deeply offensive' photo and that the prospective student would not being attending the school.

DENVER — The University of Denver (DU) announced it has rescinded an offer of acceptance to a potential student after learning about a racist post on social media.

In a tweet late Tuesday night, DU said it was made aware of an offensive photo the night before made by a prospective student. As a result, DU said the school had rescinded that person's acceptance offer and said he or she will not attend DU.

The tweet from DU linked to a full statement about the incident and other current events.

DU officials said the post made by the prospective student included a "deeply offensive photo" and went on to say "not only was the photo itself racist, it served as another stark reminder of the kind of issues faced by people of color in this country every day."

We are making a clear & unequivocal statement now: No instance of racism or prejudice is acceptable at DU. On this, we are unified and unwavering.

The post was made at a time when protests are taking place in Denver and across the country over the death of George Floyd who died last week while in police custody in Minnesota.

Video shows a white officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed black man, for several minutes. He can be heard saying numerous times that he can't breathe.

The officer was fired and later charged in connection with Floyd's death. While all the officers at the scene have been fired, so far only one has been charged.

"It is clear that we are in a defining moment," DU said in its statement. "Not only for our country and University but also for each of us individually. Now we have a choice to make—to stand as a diverse community in solidarity with all who are committed to end the continued violence against Black people, or to step aside and watch, as though some of us might actually have the choice to ignore these horrors in our midst."

The school urged everyone to ask themselves how they can contribute to the healing and systemic change that's needed in our community and the country as a whole.